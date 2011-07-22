Wide Array of Premium Canvas Prints Available at Photo in Canvas

Chester, United Kingdom -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2011 -- With the fastest upload speeds on the market, Photo in Canvas offer a top class service to customers looking to create a premium photo canvas. The Hampshire based studio develops its computer and printing technology in-house and looks to offer customers the most professional photo canvas service possible.



A number of upgrades over the last few months have proven useful to customers including the bespoke art shop, photo montage service and quick upload speeds. The ability to upload high resolution photographs in less than ten seconds has perhaps been the best of the modifications as it allows customers to create their canvas prints in a small amount of time.



The Bespoke Art Gallery has a plethora of premium canvas prints in a wide range of different styles and themes including scenic, food and shabby chic. The popular motif ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ is one canvas print design which has flown off the shelves. Previously under the Shabby Chic theme, the Keep Calm motifs have populated in both colour and design and have become part of their own range. These canvas prints are quickly becoming a trend in homes across the nation and are available in eight dazzling colours.



The Photo in Canvas site is extremely easy to use however there is a ‘how to’ video for those who need extra help on photo upload. To browse the full range of products available through Photo in Canvas, please visit http://www.photoincanvas.co.uk.