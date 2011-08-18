Michigan-based Video Production Company Announces Cash Prize Facebook Photo Contest

Farmington Hills, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2011 -- Keepsake Family Tree Video is looking for the funniest family photo in their Facebook page photo contest. Cash prizes for posted photos include $100 for first place, $60 for second, and $40 for third. The Michigan photo and video restoration company specializes in transferring and preserving your memories with the latest media production tools.



The Farmington Hills, Michigan-based company has helped families create and preserve precious memories for seven + years. They create video montages from slideshows and stills as well as perform VHS transfers of your old home movies to DVD and Blue Ray discs. Keepsake Family Tree Video also professionally videotapes and edits weddings, graduations, bar mitzvahs, memorials and other important family events, with quality background music and special effects.



Founder Jeff Jahn has more than two decades of experience, and is passionate about helping families capture the joy of their special occasions. As a former Lutheran minister, Jeff has seen both the celebrations and trials of thousands of families and is dedicated to helping them preserve life’s milestone moments. “After seeing so much joy and happiness experienced by so many families, the photo contest was a natural outgrowth as families are experts at capturing the funniest moments as they live their lives,” he says.



To enter the family photo contest, submit your pictures to the company’s Facebook page beginning Thursday, August 18. Contestants have until Friday, September 30 to enter. The winners will be determined by a combination of popular vote and judging. “This is more than just a business for us as we’re creating a broader community of families to share memories through our Facebook page,” said Jahn. “This is a great way to expand our community, share memories and have creative families win a cash prize with voting open to everyone.”



Families wishing to preserve memories on modern media can have professional productions and Detroit DVD transfers done inexpensively, with quality. Email Jeff Jahn for a free quote at jeff@keepsake-familytreevideo.com. Their site provides inspirational samples as well as ideas from past clients who have become lifelong community members. Visit http://www.keepsake-familytreevideo.com to learn more.