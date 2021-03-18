Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Photoacoustic Imaging Market will be worth USD 175.8 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. It is also known as optoacoustic imaging which can be defined as a hybrid imaging technique with a high potential in clinical biomedical application areas as well as multi-scale preclinical matters. It is one of the rapidly growing biomedical imaging modalities of the decade, providing sustainable imaging resolution and depth, along with optical spectroscopic contrast, thereby making it an ideal solution for real-time functional, structural and molecular imaging of tissue.



The PA market in the North American region held the highest market share in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the coming years. Over the years, Europe is likely to embrace the leading position in the market which can be attributed to the installation of innovative and technology heavy gadgets with greater precision.. The Asia-Pacific region is also estimated to consider a significant market share and forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% because of the rising number of people with cardiovascular and neurological ailments.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Photoacoustic Imaging market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others.



Key participants include illumiSonics Inc., Seno Medical Instruments Inc InnoLas Laser GmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., kibero, iThera Medical GmbH, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., PA Imaging, and Teem Photonics among others.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Photoacoustic Imaging market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Regional Landscape section of the Photoacoustic Imaging report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Photoacoustic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Technology advancements mainly in the area of noninvasive technology



4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders across major analyzed regions



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Dearth of skilled operators across the value chain



4.2.3.2. High procuring cost and even higher data requirement



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Photoacoustic Imaging Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Imaging Systems



5.1.2. Lasers



5.1.3. Transducers



5.1.4. Contrast Agents



5.1.5. Software



Chapter 6. Photoacoustic Imaging Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Oncology



6.1.2. Cardiology



6.1.3. Neurology



6.1.4. Hematology



6.1.5. Others



Chapter 7. Photoacoustic Imaging Market By End User Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. End User Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Research Institutions



7.1.2. Hospitals and Clinics



Continue…!



