PHOTOBOOTHS411.COM Is Now the Nationwide Source for Photo Booths

Folcroft, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Introducing a new website that helps photo booth rental companies and their clients. PHOTOBOOTHS411.COM is a fantastic new website that gives people free access to both photo booth rental companies and clients.



The website is dedicated to only photo booth rental companies and it is designed for clients who want to select a photo booth rental company. The website shows photo booth rental companies in any state they need.



Thomas F. Rzaca, owner of Extreme Photo Booths stated “This is a great idea. The photo booth company gets to list their company and perspective clients can browse the website and check out the companies.”



The photo booth rental company gets to show off their business for free. Yes, you read that right – FREE LISTING! It’s easy to setup, the company just registers and clicks ADD listing and it’s done! The website even allows the photo booth rental company to manage their listing any time through a built in dashboard on the site.



The site also helps the photo booth rental company to improve the company’s search results with the major search engines by providing additional links directly to the photo booth rental company’s website.



The photo booth rental company can even advertise in multiple metro areas. The first two listings are free and after that there is a small fee to the photo booth rental company for advertising in more than two metro areas.



The website even has Banner Advertisements at the top of the website. It is a premium advertising position and it is available for any company. It is a static ad, so it shows up on every page of the website. There are also Side Bar advertisements available. These ads are a little smaller than the Banner Ad, but they still appear on every page of the website.



The website also provides articles and information on photo booth rentals to help educate and inform the clients.



This is a fantastic way of helping photo booth rental companies. Clients can check out the photo booth rental company by calling, emailing or visiting the company’s website. It gives clients immediate access the photo booth rental companies and it can help drive business for the participating photo booth rental company.



Extreme Photo Booths owner, Thomas F. Rzaca stated “It’s a universal directory of photo booth rental companies. It allows one stop shopping for our clients. It’s simple, it’s easy and best of all it’s free!”



So if you are a photo booth rental company looking for some free advertising or a client looking for a photo booth rental company, check out PHOTOBOOTHS411.COM. It’s fun and informative and you’ll be glad you did.



About Extreme Photo Booths

Extreme Photo Booths is the leading provider of photo booths in Philadelphia Metropolitan area.