Photocopiers Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

A photocopier is a machine that makes paper copies of documents and other visual images quickly and cheaply. Photocopying is widely used in business, education, and government. The biggest differentiators in the industry are the penetration, distribution strength and efficient after-sales-support. The photocopier demand has been to a large extent fuelled by the growth in the services sector, with banks and multinational companies leading the way. The future is likely to be in developing India as a manufacturing base and in providing comprehensive services to customers.



The industry's revenue for the year 2011 was reported at USD 6.5 billion, with an estimated gross profit of 45.33%. Import was valued at USD 1.0 billion from 46 countries. The industry also exported USD 2.5 billion worth of merchandise to 144 countries. Adding import value to and subtracting export value from the industry's shipment value, the total domestic demand for the industry in 2011 was USD 5.0 billion. The US market for photocopiers is projected to exceed USD 1.5 million units by the year 2015.



Some of the major key players dominating the market are Brother International Corporation, Canon U.S.A. Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Hewlett-Packard Company, Info Print Solutions Company, Lanier, Inc., Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc., Xerox Corporation and others.



There are various factors which drive the photocopiers market such as emerging technologies, increasing government organizations and other service industries, emerging desire for multifunctional devices, ease of use, and growing number of offices, fast digitalization of photocopying technologies and easier availability of such products at lesser prices.



There are some factors which restrain photocopiers market such as other emerging, faster digital methods, reduced production of paper and the increasingly trend of reprinting originals rather than photocopying them.



The photocopiers market is expected to aid the increasing number of different government organizations and service sectors since they are the huge buyers in this market. This is encouraging the increasing demand for high level product innovation. There is huge untapped potential in the photocopiers market.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major regions analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



