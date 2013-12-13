Photographer Robert Dodge Looks to Raise Funds via Indiegogo to Meet Publication Costs of 'Vietnam 40 Years Later'

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- During the early 1970s, the Nixon Administration instituted a draft lottery to determine who would be inducted into the military. It was an era of high-anxiety for young men like Robert Dodge who were not eager to be sent to Vietnam. He got lucky, drew a high draft number and avoided military service.



Even so, the war and this far-away country had a demonstrative effect on Robert Dodge’s life, galvanizing his interest in politics and propelling him into an award-winning journalism career that included time as a Washington correspondent. Robert’s interest in Vietnam followed him through his career, and in 2005, Robert made his first photo-shooting trip there, a life-changing experience that became the starting point for an eight-year exploration of this beautiful Southeast Asian nation.



In Vietnam, Robert found a story that needs to be told: Vietnam is no longer a war. It is a country -- one that is dynamic, moving forward and eager to be a full-fledged member of the global economy.



Robert is passionate about telling this historic story with his photography, and he needs funding help. This will be an important book, because it will help update Americans on what has happened to Vietnam in the last 40 years. Along with America’s courageous Vietnam War Veterans and the Vietnamese-American fellow citizens, Americans continue to heal from this tragic period in their history. It is Robert’s hope that his book will contribute to this healing, as knowing more about this country leads to understanding and reconciliation.



Instead of asking for a contribution, Robert is appealing to all to make a pre-publication purchase of his book so that he can pay for his portion of the publication costs. Typically, publishers ask photographers and artists to finance 50 percent of the printing costs. All purchases will help Robert make his commitment to his publisher and bring the book to market.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 21, 2013 - January 20, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1jKlOcX