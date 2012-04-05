Be the Photographer and “Click SMUDGED Prntz” Contest Starts April 9th, 2012

The winner will receive a unique photographic, hair/makeup experience and a poster sized print.
Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- SMUDGED Prntz Photography wants fans to be the photographer and "Click SMUDGED Prntz"! Put on a creative thinking hat and win a free photography session including hair and makeup. The contest winner will also receive a poster sized print from the shoot!
“We are that risk fashion rarely takes so we’ve decided to ask our fans to try something different to.”
Visit www.facebook.com/smudgedprntz and go to the album titled "Contests and Promotions", download the SMUDGED Prntz logo (print it and cut it out), then take a picture of it in the craziest and oddest way only a winner could think of! Fans can take a picture of the logo on a stop sign, on the tire of a car, on the back of a baby's diaper, or even on in the middle of a soft taco from Taco Cabana. The possibilities are endless and winning is really easy.
Simply upload an entry photo to the SMUDGED Prntz wall then ask friends to vote. It's that simple!
The contest, in itself, is cool but the cooler thing is friends can vote as many times as they like and but the contest is transferrable! The winner can give the prize to whomever they feel deserves the pampering if they prefer.
The contest starts April 9th and ends April 30th 2012.
For more information about the “Click SMUDGED Prntz” Contest, visit http://www.youtube.com/user/SMUDGEDPrntz
- WHAT: “Click SMUDGED Prntz” Contest
- WHEN: April 9th – April 30th 2012
- WHERE: SMUDGED Prntz Studios
- PRIZE: The winner will receive the following services
Hair & Makeup services by “SMUDGED by R. Bell”
In-studio photography session with husband/wife team SMUDGED Prntz Photography
A Poster sized print from the photo shoot
RULES & REGISTRATION: To register and for complete rules, please visit http://www.facebook.com/SMUDGEDprntz and watch our “Click SMUDGED Prtnz” Contest video. For registration questions, call 404.913.0093.
SMUDGED Prntz is a dynamic husband and wife duo with over 29 years experience that possess the know how to capture great photos in a fun, laid back, yet professional manner. They have the aptitude to shoot a variety of photographic needs at a level that is accommodating regardless whether they are working with an amateur doing their first photo shoot or a professional model. They find a way to make each shoot interesting, fun, and they create ways to capture the looks that makes their clientele happy.