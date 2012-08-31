Photographic Passion and Flair for Design Is the Heart and Soul of Tic-Tac-Pose

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- It can be hectic when playing host or hostess at a special event; such as a birthday party, bridal and baby shower, corporate meetings, employee appreciations, anniversaries, etc., and when playing photographer at the same time, not only might the photos come out poorly, but there is no time to enjoy the other guests and often the food and beverages. Let’s face it; being a photographer is one more chore to perform.



Unfortunately, when photography is not a person’s passion, there is always something missing in the photos too; the composition is not good, heads are chopped off and there seems to be a lack of connection with the spiritual essence of the moment e.g. the people are not smiling. The best solution of course is to hire a photographer with a passion and discerning eye for design as well as a strong connection to sense when just the right moment is to shoot. With that in mind this is where Tic-Tac-Pose comes in, and thankfully offers very reasonable hourly rates that almost anyone can afford. They are in business to take one more chore and headache away, while providing superior news style photos that will be cherished a lifetime.



Tic-Tac-Pose Photography is an up and coming business based out of Alexandria that services Northern Virginia and Washington D.C. The firm specializes in event photography, and are also offering new business branding services, and have a desire to work with small businesses and assist them with branding their companies, products and services. They offer design services for: logos, a one-page flyer, brochure, postcard, twitter background, business cards, and development of a company icon.



Tic-Tac-Pose officially opened their doors on February 2012, but all the previous business was originally based on personal referrals. But with the help of a small amount of additional advertising their business has picked up considerably, and the firm is now growing at a dynamic rate.



To learn more about the Tic-Tac-Pose passion for photography and flair for design, please click on this link now: http://www.tic-tac-pose.com



Please click on this link now to see a wonderful testimonial about Tic-Tac-Pose business branding services: http://www.youtube.com/testimonial



