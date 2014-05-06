Photography for Dummies Launches to Provide Expert Photography Advice to Amateurs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Photography is an art form that includes no small amount of science. Digital SLR cameras have made photography more universal than ever, and the ubiquity of images on the internet has given photography a new life both in commemorating events or promoting products. It takes more than simply owning a camera to call oneself a photographer however, and getting the right experience means having enough knowledge and inspiration to move in the right direction. Photography For Dummies is a website that helps people find just that, and move effectively from amateur to professional.



The website includes everything someone might need from the ground up, including information on buying the right camera to get started, and identifying the parts on the camera to know how to use them efficiently. The site then has photography tips and guides on how to get the most out of the camera.



Things like composition, exposure, depth of field and saturation can be taught, but perspective is the one inherent value that photographers must develop and attune in order to create work that is distinct. As such, the site encourages people at all times to work with subjects that excite them to apply the principles it contains.



A spokesperson for Photography For Dummies explained, “Photography is something that has a new premium in the 21st century, and getting great results is something that people at every level want to be able to do, with Facebook, Tumblr, Pinterest and more spaces than ever to showcase everything from holidays, special occasions, or their own artistic eye. Whether people want to get better at photography to better capture memories or become professionals, we have the resources they need. The site is regularly updated, so visitors are advised to bookmark the page to make sure they see the latest updates.”



About Photography For Dummies

Photography For Dummies is a new website that offers tips, articles and guides on the discipline of photography, helping people of all levels to discover new inspirations, improve their skills and even begin a career as a professional photographer. The website is updated regularly with new original material and includes everything from buying a camera to the finer points of creative composition. For more information please visit: http://www.photographyfordummies.net/