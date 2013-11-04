Photography Institute Celebrates Six Years of Operation

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- The Photography Institute, one of the world’s foremost online photography education programs, is pleased to celebrate six years of success in New Zealand, and enrolling more than 3000 well-trained and educated students.



“We’re enjoying this significant milestone,” said a spokesperson for the Photography Institute in New Zealand. “We’re not just teaching our students about photography—we’re giving them a real basis from which to create a thriving career in the industry, or to simply to get the most from an exciting hobby. Enrolling more than 3000 students in New Zealand is a huge achievement for an online course. Students know that when they come to us for their training, they’re going to get the very best. We plan to continue growing and expanding our offerings to students, and growing our world-renowned reputation.”



The Photography Institute is a flexible online course, allowing students to learn from coursework designed by legendary freelance photographer George Seper. Seper has earned a reputation as being one of the best photographers in the world, and he has worked as a regular contributor to global publications including Vogue, GQ and Cosmopolitan. Seper is also known for revolutionizing the world of food photography, and he continues to be revered as one of the best in his industry.



As well as the innovative coursework designed by Seper, students of the Photography Institute enjoy a number of other benefits, including obtaining real-world knowledge and skills necessary to become a successful working photographer, and the ability to take advantage of a personal tutor throughout the course.



Photography Institute programs are self-paced, but the standard student completes the coursework in about 24 weeks. The Institute offers a number of flexible payment options, including discounts for paying the enrollment fee in full at the time a student signs up.



About the Photography Institute

The Photography Institute is an online learning organization providing the world’s most comprehensive home study courses in the field of photography. Students have the opportunity to earn a diploma with the successful completion of coursework. For more information about the course, visit: http://www.thephotographyinstitute.co.nz/index.cfm/apg/photography-course