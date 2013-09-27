Photography Retailer PhotoTools.com Launched Their New Online Shopping Experience Powered by Nox Enterprise Commerce

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Offering all of the "tools you need for great photography," Phototools.com launched its new website this week offering a huge selection of top brands sure to impress every photographer and videographer.



“We’re coming into the online photo market and offering better prices and much better deals than our competitors,” said Phototools spokesman David Dimont. “Never has it been easier to get all the tools you need with one click.”



What makes Phototools unique is the list of deals included with each digital camera. Each purchase comes with a:



- 4% reward credit towards future purchases



- Free Memory Card



- Free Gadget Bag



- Free Shipping



Phototools was launched by a group of photographers who envisioned an easier shopping experience.



“We got together and created the kind of website that we’d want to shop at,” said pro photographer and Phototools Webmaster Mario Mena. “Phototools.com has all the gear I wanted to see in one place.”



The site carries an impressive inventory, with all the latest offerings from Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Olympus, Leica, Fuji, Sony, Zeiss, Sigma, Tokina, Tamrac, Hasselblad, Lowepro, Hensel, Tamron, GoPro, Profoto and many more suppliers. In addition to offering all of the leading manufacturers’ products, phototools will soon have its own line of accessories, including camera bags, photo vests and more.



The site isn’t just about cameras -- videographers can get their hands on a full selection of cinema equipment and lighting. Phototools will also soon unveil the following departments: rental, printing and imaging and cinema/pro video.



One of the biggest draws is that Phototools makes it incredibly easy to compare products and pricing. While customers search for cameras they come across large, colored icons that clearly mark features like megapixels, zoom strength, video capabilities, pricing and more. Instead of a cart, customers add products to their phototoolbox, where any associated rebates or deals become clearly visible as icons.



"We are thrilled to be a part of this project. The site is obviously highly visually pleasing, but it's packed with custom features and new tools that were developed just for them to help all photo enthusiasts who come to PhotoTools.com have a superior online experience. The technology behind the site is impressive and we are very proud of it," said Payam Zarabi, CEO of Nox Enterprise Commerce.



Photographers will be pleased to know that orders are processed the day they’re received and standard shipping is free anywhere in the United States.



About Phototools

Phototools.com is dedicated to offering the highest quality name-brand products, best prices and free accessories to get started. From the simple design of our homepage, which showcases some of our customers’ photography, to the easy-to-navigate category pages, phototools.com stands to become the premier online source for everything photographic. We continue to unveil new promotions and departments every month – stay abreast of what’s new at www.phototools.com/newsletter.



Nox Enterprise Commerce is a leading technology and e-commerce solutions management firm that is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Nox specialized service offerings include website design, creation, maintenance, streaming, hosting, marketing, promotions, customer service and product fulfillment. Nox delivers customized solutions through a proprietary enterprise platform and infrastructure.



