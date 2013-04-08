PhotographyIdeas.co Shows Amateur and Professional Photographers How to Make Money Through Photography

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Many people dream of making money doing something they love. Unfortunately, few people ever actually fulfill this dream. However, those trained in the art of photography can make money in a number of different ways.



One website aims to help amateur and advanced photographers discover some of the best ways to make money through photography. That website is http://www.PhotographyIdeas.co, which features news, reviews, and information from the world of photography.



The overall goal of the website is to give ideas to photographers from all over the world. A spokesperson for PhotographyIdeas.co explained how the site attempts to do that:



“We’ve designed our website to be a treasure trove of information for visitors. On the homepage of our website alone, visitors can find two different photography tutorial videos created by professional photographers, including a truly spectacular video that explains how to capture some amazing water shots. We also have a regularly-updated blog that covers a wide range of photography topics, from the best DSLR cameras available today to learning how to take pictures of fast moving sports.”



However, one of the most interesting parts of the website may be the section entitled ‘Making Money’, where visitors can browse through a number of different articles about generating an income through photography. Some sample article titles include:



-“Photography business quick steps”

-“Sell digital photos as a freelancer”

-“Profitable photography”



Each article features comprehensive tips about the respective topic, including where photographers can find jobs, how they can start their own business, and how anyone with basic photography skills can earn money through the sale of stock photographs.



As the website’s spokesperson explains, PhotographyIdeas.co wants to be known as the first place photographers turn to when seeking to make money doing something they love:



“There are hundreds of different ways to make money through photography. Every day, photographers wake up and get to work doing something they love. We want to spread that dream to people all over the world, and our articles seek to educate visitors on exactly how to do that.”



http://www.PhotographyIdeas.co also offers a number of different ways to connect to the site. There are links to social media websites along the right hand side of the page, and visitors are encouraged to follow Photography Ideas on Pinterest to view some of the latest photographs taken by the website and its fans.



About PhotographyIdeas.co

PhotographyIdeas.co is an online photography ideas database that offers dozens of articles about photography tips, tricks, ideas, and more. The website recently unveiled a section entitled ‘Making Money’ which aims to teach amateur and advanced photographers how to make money through photography. For more information, please visit: http://www.photographyideas.co