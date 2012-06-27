Photo in Canvas Launches New Summer Sale for Olympics

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Photo in Canvas is renowned in its industry for premium canvas prints service and unrivalled customer service. Customers looking to decorate their homes for less with alternative artwork will find plenty of choice at http://www.photoincanvas.co.uk. Right now, anyone ordering a canvas print can get 15% off thanks to the latest summer sale.



The team at Photo in Canvas have years of experience in the industry and a wealth of knowledge on canvas prints. Looking to offer an alternative to the usual wall art, Photo in Canvas offers a simply upload service which allows customers to upload their personal photographs and transform them into stunning canvas prints.



There is a wide range of choice of designer custom effects and borders which give customers the opportunity to customise their print according to their requirements.



For those that wish to buy canvas prints that are ready to hang, the Canvas Art Shop is bursting with a diverse range of themed prints. From Keep Calm and Carry On to Banksy themed prints, there is something for everyone.



Perfect as a gift or as wall art for the home, order a canvas print from Photo in Canvas before 2pm and receive it the very next day for free. All prints come with a ten year guarantee to prove their quality.



Order now using discount code PIC15%OLY and receive an additional 15% off the total balance. Visit the site to find out more or browse the Canvas Art Shop by clicking here.