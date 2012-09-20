PhotoIndigo.co.uk Brings Gains a Reputation for Top-Quality Photography Services

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- The right photographer can encapsulate any moment. From weddings to a baby’s first birthday, finding the perfect photography studio is important. It can transform the mundane moments into magical moments and preserve those special memories forever.



Today, Brighton residents have one more choice when it comes to ordering photography services: Photo Indigo. Photo Indigo is a photography studio that specializes in bespoke portrait sessions, which means each client can customize their photography session according to location and their own unique personality. Bespoke photography sessions usually involve natural settings and organic lighting, and the results are incredible when compared to the bland white backdrop of a studio session.



Instead of performing a contrived photo-shoot in a studio, clients can choose from locations in Brighton and surrounding areas. This gives each photograph a more unique appearance and it can help couples make a special place even more special. Popular Brighton photography locations include the stately Pavilion and the rolling green hills of the South Downs, although photos can be taken anywhere in Brighton and surrounding areas.



Photo Indigo also specializes in wedding photography, and it seeks to be Brighton’s number one photography studio when it comes to capturing special wedding moments on film.



The photography studio is owned and operated by Nicky, an American ex-pat who wants to give each family a set of memorable pictures they would be proud to display around their homes. Nicky explained how Photo Indigo seeks to differentiate itself from its Brighton photographer competition:



“Instead of setting up a studio with fake props and a contrived backdrop, my goal is to create a unique and authentic experience for each photograph. During one recent photo shoot, we drove out to the countryside to find a beautiful field with hay bales. The parents let their child run around just to see what she would do, and the results were phenomenal.”



Photo Indigo’s portraits cover a range of different activities. From children playing in wheat fields to a loving husband embracing his pregnant wife, Photo Indigo wants to perfectly capture any moment. Whether it’s a family reunion, a recent graduation, or just a photograph of a loving couple after a wedding, Photo Indigo seeks to add a unique, professional touch to any event.



Whether seeking a costumed photo shoot or a Brighton wedding photographer, Photo Indigo makes it a goal to impress every single one of its clients. With top-notch photography and a commitment to quality, Photo Indigo wants to be the place Brighton residents turn when they need authentic and beautiful photographs of themselves or their family.



About PhotoIndigo.co.uk

PhotoIndigo.co.uk offers photography services to residents of Brighton, England. Photo Indigo specializes in bespoke photography as well as wedding photography services. For more information, please visit: http://www.photoindigo.co.uk