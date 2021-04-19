Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global photolithography equipment market size is expected to reach USD 22.90 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key factor attributed to rapid market revenue growth includes rapid growth of the global semiconductor industry. Photolithography equipment is used to make geometric patterns to a semiconductor substrate/film. These patterns on a semiconductor substrate help in providing a path for electrical conductivity and in turn development of semiconductor devices. The primary benefit of photolithography is in the offering of parallel process technique, which is essential for mass production.



Excimer lasers provide an exceptional combination of UV wavelength output in combination with high pulse energy. High pulse energy and rapid repetition rate of excimer lasers allows high process throughput and decreases the total time required to produce a single semiconductor wafer.



Photolithography equipment market in the Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue growth rate in 2020, attributed to growing demand for consumer electronics products and surging focus on semiconductor device miniaturization. Additionally, growing investments in foundry development and presence of leading semiconductor companies in countries in the region are causative of steady market revenue growth.



Key players in the market include Nikon Corporation, SUSS Microtec SE, ASML Holding NV, Veeco Instruments Inc., EV Group, NuFlare Technology Inc., Canon Inc., Neutronix Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., and Eulitha AG.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

EUV

I-Line

DUV

ArFi

ArF

KrF



Light Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mercury Lamps

Fluorine Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Laser-Produced Plasma



Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

370 nm-270 nm

270 nm-70 nm

70 nm- 1 nm



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Foundries



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



