The global photolithography equipment market size is expected to reach USD 22.90 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key factor attributed to rapid market revenue growth includes rapid growth of the global semiconductor industry. Photolithography equipment is used to make geometric patterns to a semiconductor substrate/film. These patterns on a semiconductor substrate help in providing a path for electrical conductivity and in turn development of semiconductor devices.



The market is anticipated to grow exponentially due to the recent progression of technology and developments in products and services. The report further analyzes the revenue growth at the global, regional, and country level with an extensive analysis of current and future industry trends pertaining to each segment and sub-segment. Furthermore, the report analyses the manufacturing process segment, competitive benchmarking, revenue shares of the leading company, regional and global opportunities, latest trends, and market dynamics, and historical data and forecasts.



Some Key Highlights From Report



In April 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of semiconductor cleaning and mask repair units of RAVE LLC, which is a company engaged in providing equipment for laser photomask repair.

EUV photolithography equipment provides considerable advantages in simplifying fabrication process by decreasing mask counts and permitting more 2D designs to be printed. A significant breakthrough associated with EUV photolithography equipment is the creation of very thin markings. In addition, EUV photolithography process enables production of cheaper, faster, more powerful, and energy-efficient chips. EUV photolithography equipment is preferred for hi-tech componentry necessary for developing Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, along with Artificial Intelligence.

Excimer lasers provide an exceptional combination of UV wavelength output in combination with high pulse energy. High pulse energy and rapid repetition rate of excimer lasers allows high process throughput and decreases the total time required to produce a single semiconductor wafer.

Photolithography equipment market in the Asia Pacific registered the fastest revenue growth rate in 2020, attributed to growing demand for consumer electronics products and surging focus on semiconductor device miniaturization. Additionally, growing investments in foundry development and presence of leading semiconductor companies in countries in the region are causative of steady market revenue growth.

Key players in the market include Nikon Corporation, SUSS Microtec SE, ASML Holding NV, Veeco Instruments Inc., EV Group, NuFlare Technology Inc., Canon Inc., Neutronix Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., and Eulitha AG.



Photolithography Equipment Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global photolithography equipment market on the basis of type, light source, wavelength, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

EUV

I-Line

DUV

ArFi

ArF

KrF



Light Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mercury Lamps

Fluorine Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Laser-Produced Plasma



Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

370 nm-270 nm

270 nm-70 nm

70 nm- 1 nm



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Foundries



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.



Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



