New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The Global Photomedicine Market was valued at USD 314.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 498.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8 %. The study covers the genre of healthcare with special focus on medical devices of Photomedicine. Photomedicine is an interdisciplinary branch of medicine that involves study and application of light with respect to health and diseases caused by light and use of light to detect, diagnose and treat diseases. It includes both, study and treatment of diseases caused by exposure to light and on the other hand, diagnostic and therapeutic applications of light for detecting and curing diseases. Light energy is capable of causing heating, mechanical effects and chemical reactions. The transfer of light energy through photon absorption can lead to many different consequences in Photomedicine. Technological advancements such as introduction of devices for full body forms and optical diagnostic procedures have been propelling the market. The technological advances in medical aesthetics, development of compact, versatile and multi-functional Photomedicine devices have been the key driving factors of this market.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Photomedicine market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Photomedicine market and profiled in the report are:



THOR Photomedicine Ltd., PhotoMedex Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis and Candela



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Lasers

Polychromatic Polarized Light

Full spectrum lights

Lamps:

Fluorescent

Dichroic



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Oncology

Dental

Pain

Dermatology

Ophthalmology



Type of Therapy (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)



Heliotherapy

Laser therapy

Photodynamic therapy



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising prevalence of diseases caused by sunlight



Chapter 4. Photomedicine Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Photomedicine Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Photomedicine Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Photomedicine market and its competitive landscape.



