Global Photomedicine Technology Market. Some are the players that are in coverage of the study are Lumenis (Israel), IRIDEX Corporation (United States), PhotoMedex, Inc. (United States), Syneron Medical Ltd (United States), lma Lasers Ltd. (Israel), Biolitec AG (Germany), AngioDynamics, Inc. (United States), Quantel Medical (France) and THOR Photomedicine Ltd. (United Kingdom)



- Laser

- Polychromatic Polarized Light

- Full Spectrum Light

- Dichroic Lamps

- Light Emitting Diodes

- Surgery

- Dermatology

- Cardiology

- Oncology

- Optical Diagnostics

The worldwide Photomedicine Technology market is analyzed across major global regions.

- North America: United States of America (US), Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDICs, BALTIC Countries, Russia, Austria and Rest of Europe.

- Asia: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Vietnam etc) & Rest

- Oceania: Australia & New Zealand

