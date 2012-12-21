Fast Market Research recommends "Photonic Integrated Circuit (IC) & Quantum Computing Market-By Application (Optical Fiber Communication, Optical Fiber Sensors, Biomedical), Integration (Hybrid, Module & Monolithic), Components, Raw Materials & Geography (2012 - 2022)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Photonic Integrated circuits (PIC) is a breakthrough technology as it uses photons (smallest unit of light) as the data carrier instead of electrons (smallest unit of electricity) used in electronic ICs. As light travels at very high speeds, PIC technology is widely used to transfer huge amounts of data at a very high speed. Thus the PIC based products are primarily deployed in the field of optical fiber communications. Photonic integrated circuits market is growing at a phenomenal rate as it provides significant improvements in system size, power consumption, reliability and cost. The development of silicon photonics technology has helped in large scale manufacturing of PICs at low cost. Also current leading players have developed monolithically integrated Indium Phosphide (InP) based PICs that can integrate more than 600 components/functions in a single chip. Thus there is a huge competition in the market as each player is trying to innovate PIC based products which would be able to integrate large amounts of functions/components at low cost.
Optical sensors application is the other promising application in this market. It is used in fields like defense, aerospace, energy, transportation, medicine and other emerging fields. Quantum computing is another application of PICs which is forecasted to be commercialized in 2017. This technology is expected to completely revolutionize the computing industry. PICs are also used in biomedical field. InP-based application specific photonic ICs are being used for the diagnostic analysis of opaque skin tissue. The technique principally used here is Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) or Raman Scatterometry.
At present North America has the largest market for PIC based products, especially in data centers and WAN applications of optical fiber communications. However, APAC is the largest player in the access network application of optical fiber communications right now. North America is the leader in PIC market with 49% market share however it is estimated that APAC will emerge as the market leader by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 35.9% from 2012 to 2022.
The report covers recent developments in the PIC industry like NeoPhotonics (U.S.) acquiring Santur Corporation (U.S.) in October 2011 and the acquisition of Opnext (U.S.) by Oclaro(U.S.). Several other acquisitions, mergers, new product launch, agreements etc. have taken place recently and are discussed in the report.
