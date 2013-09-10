Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Poise $1,547.6 Million by 2022

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Photonic Integrated Circuit (IC) & Quantum Computing Market (2012 – 2022): By Application (Optical Fiber Communication, Optical Fiber Sensors, Biomedical); Components (Lasers, Attenuators); Raw Materials (Silica on Silicon, Silicon on Insulator)” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total market is expected to reach $1,547.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 26.3%.



Browse 104 market data tables with 30 figures spread through 236pages and in-depth TOC of “Photonic Integrated Circuit (IC) & Quantum Computing Market (2012 – 2022)"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/photonic-integrated-circuit-ic-optical-computing-chip-market-881.html



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Photonic integrated circuit (also known as planar light wave circuits or integrated optoelectronic devices) is a ground breaking technology that has revolutionized the optical network industry. Its ability to process large amount of data at huge speeds makes it an important contributor in enhancing the transmission capacity of optical fiber communications. PICs have changed the dynamics of the optical network industry by increasing optical performance and reliability while reducing physical size, power consumption and heat dissipation. Presently 500 Gbps PICs have been developed to deliver high-capacity transmission while optimizing power, cooling, space and operational simplicity. PICs are being developed for other applications like optical sensors, quantum computing and biomedical. Quantum computing is forecasted to be commercialized by 2017. It will take the market by storm from the moment it gets launched. It is predicted to grow at a phenomenal rate of 139.6% from 2017 to 2022.



The report gives a brief about the evolution of Photonic integrated circuits. The emergence of silicon photonics has changed market dynamics as it has enabled large scale production of PICs at low cost. Presently the market leaders are developing medium and large PICs capable of incorporating 100-1000 components/functions in a single InP based monolithic substrate.



This report describes the various types of integration techniques used to fabricate PICs. The integration techniques include module, hybrid and monolithic. The report covers the market of PICs based on these integration techniques across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The market is also segmented according to the raw materials used to develop PICs. The raw materials consist of Lithium Niobate, Silica on Silicon, Silicon on Insulator, Indium Phosphide and Gallium Arsenide. The report also throws light on the PIC market according to various geographical regions. The geographical region covered here are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.



Global PIC market is expected to reach $1,547.6 million by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 26.3%. Presently North America is the biggest market for photonic integrated circuit followed by Europe and APAC. However APAC will emerge as the market leader by 2022 because of the prolific growth of datacenters and access network in that region.



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