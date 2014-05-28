PhotonVPS Launches Secure Cloud Website Hosting on the Market

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Security has always been one of the most pressing issues of the 21st century, and the online revolution has made it easier than ever for individuals to undermine that security, bypassing safeguards put in place to protect sensitive data remotely. As a result, many businesses and individuals are looking for online hosting that offers security at an affordable price. The only way for businesses to be safe is to move away from shared servers and get dedicated server, but this is all too often expensive. PhotonVPS is changing that, with affordable website hosting solutions with main focus on security and performance.



Their service differs from most service providers in that they are one of the few to offer website hosting with dedicated RAM, CPU, disk space and bandwidth to each individual client. This also allows them to offer greater security than any other website hosting provider because each client has a private container that is secure from other users and also protected against DDoS attacks.



Their packages offer a level of secure website hosting that is essential in a post-Heartbleed era, where customer data protection is paramount. Businesses have a responsibility, now more than ever, to protect their customers and themselves from the ramifications of malware.



George Becerra, who is a spokesperson for PhotonVPS explained, “When looking for hosting, people look for things like speed, space and value for money. The problem is, speed is variable, space is shared and value is confused with cheapness. We offer what is hands down the best value online hosting available, with a comprehensive range of service packages that can be scaled to meet the demands of businesses of all sizes. From less than ten dollars to twenty dollars a month, no matter the package users decide on, they will get more from their money than anywhere else. Many shared hosting companies use misleading marketing claims stating customers get unlimited bandwidth, but anyone who has had any significant traffic to a website knows that isn’t true, shared resources make that impossible to achieve. Our cloud hosting ensures customers hosting is not affected by the actions of others because they get truly dedicated RAM, CPU, Disk space and bandwidth giving a seamless performance for any website.”



About PhotonVPS

Established in 2008, based in Los Angeles, California and will be soon offering services in Dallas, Texas, PhotonVPS is a full service, Enterprise Level Cloud Hosting provider. Full Service hosting solutions include Cloud Website Hosting, both Linux and Windows Cloud Server Hosting with World-Class network stability, DDoS Mitigation as well as personalized 24/7 customer support. For more information please visit: http://www.photonvps.com/