Photos of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles on Display at Stocktrek Images

Stocktrek Images has curated an image collection of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles that is now available for online licensing. These outstanding photos showcase the remote controlled aircraft in both reconnaissance and attack roles.



With the significant rise in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles by the United States government, a great deal of interest has been generated across the country in drones. These high-tech aircraft come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and characteristics, and are controlled either autonomously by computers or remote control by a pilot on the ground. To deal with the demand for high quality photos of UAVs, Stocktrek Images has put together a royalty-free collection that is now accessible for online licensing. Individuals with an interest in unmanned aerial systems are invited to browse the collection.



The rapid advancement of remote technologies has enabled the United States and its allies to deploy drones on battlefields throughout the world. This has been especially evident in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, where the United States has utilized armed unmanned aerial systems to destroy terrorist resources and personnel in dangerous situations. The role of the armed drone has moved to traditional battlefield scenarios such as electronic attacks, general strike missions, and the destruction of enemy air defenses.



In addition to the use of combat enabled drones, the majority are actually being used in intelligence gathering operations, including both surveillance and reconnaissance missions. These surveillance missions are flown to help protect allied troops as well as pinpoint targets for future missions.



Ryan Rossotto, the president of Stocktrek Images said of aerial drones that, “We are just beginning to understand the operational impact of UAV operations and their importance to 21st century air power needs. They are truly the future of airborne fighters. Rossotto went on to explain that drones are primarily used for military missions that are too dangerous for manned aircraft or ground troops.



The two most common aerial drones that the public is aware of are the MQ-1 Predator, often armed with Hellfire missiles, and the MQ-9 Reaper. These drones can easily be sent into combat situations while keeping US personnel safely behind the enemy lines.



Stocktrek Images offers royalty free images of unmanned aerial drones accessible directly from Stocktrek's homepage. In addition, customers may order framed art prints of any picture at its website.



About Stocktrek Images

Stocktrek Images is a stock photography agency specializing in images of military forces, space exploration, dinosaurs, volcanic activity and underwater photography. In addition to licensing royalty free and rights managed stock photos and illustrations, Stocktrek also provides customers with the capability to purchase any images as a print or poster. It offers many different types of wall décor, from wall murals to basic prints with custom framing.



While Stocktrek is primarily known for its space and military content, it continues to expand its various product offerings. Stocktrek represents the talented work of photographers and artists worldwide, with over 20,000 images in its online library, and thousands more in-house. Stocktrek is an independent, privately owned business entity.



