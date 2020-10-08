Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report describes various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. It provides an in-depth study of the Phototherapy Equipment market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global phototherapy equipment market size was valued at USD 525.8 million in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.



Top Key Players in the Global Phototherapy Equipment Market: Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Atom Medical Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Inc., Honle UV America, Inc., ArjoHuntlleigh, Inc. (Gentinge Group), Favoro Health Projects SpA, Natus Medical Incorporated, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Solarc Systems, Inc., National Biological Corporation, The Daavlin Company, Inc.



Based on the Phototherapy Equipment market development status, competitive landscape, and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks, and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyzes in detail the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conventional Phototherapy Equipment

LED Phototherapy Equipment

Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment



Conventional equipment is the second largest segment in 2018 because of the scope of the wider application of this device for psoriasis and related skin diseases eksim-. These devices include fluorescent lamps and compact fluorescent lamps. Conventional phototherapy is a technique widely used for the treatment of premature infants and newborns suffering from jaundice, as well as for the treatment of adults with vitiligo, psoriasis, and eczema.



LED fixtures are anticipated to show significant growth over the forecast period due to the availability of cost-effective products. Another factor responsible for the growth includes high efficiency coupled with a long-running feature for treating newborns develop jaundice. Conventional compact fluorescent light phototherapy between the source of the most frequently used worldwide. They require less space, provide higher irradiances, and consumes lower power compared to the conventional fluorescent lamps. Therefore, it is also anticipated to gain significant market share over the forecast period.



Market segment by Application, split into

Neonatal Jaundice

Skin Diseases



skin diseases treatment contributes the largest share in 2018 due to the high prevalence of severe skin disorders, such as psoriasis, eczema, and acne. management of neonatal jaundice is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increased number of newborns suffering from jaundice and the launch of new products for the treatment of neonatal jaundice.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Phototherapy Equipment market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



North America is anticipated to take control of a large number of phototherapy equipment market share and also displays a rapid increase in the annual rate of growth. This can be largely attributed to the increasing incidence of neonatal jaundice and other diseases that affect the skin. growing awareness among the public about the latest treatment methods and health infrastructure is expected to provide a boost for the local phototherapy equipment market over the forecast period.



In addition, the number of new hospitals has also increased significantly in the region in recent years, amounting to more than 5000 at the current time, equivalent to more than 45 percent of the global market. Growing preference for hospital care and heal skin conditions that benefit from reimbursement policies such as the Medicaid reimbursement policy of the United States is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the North American market.



The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated show good growth arising from increased government support for health initiatives, the increasing popularity of the area for medical tourism, the expansion of the major market players in the region, and the low cost of phototherapy equipment in China and India.



Executive Summary: It includes key trends of the Phototherapy Equipment market related to products, applications, and other crucial factors. It also provides an analysis of the competitive landscape and CAGR and market size of the Phototherapy Equipment market based on production and revenue.



Production and Consumption by Region: It covers all regional markets to which the research study relates. Prices and key players in addition to production and consumption in each regional market are discussed.



Key Players: Here, the report throws light on financial ratios, pricing structure, production cost, gross profit, sales volume, revenue, and gross margin of leading and prominent companies competing in the Phototherapy Equipment market.



Market Segments: This part of the report discusses product type and application segments of the Phototherapy Equipment market based on market share, CAGR, market size, and various other factors.



Research Methodology: This section discusses the research methodology and approach used to prepare the report. It covers data triangulation, market breakdown, market size estimation, and research design and/or programs.



