According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Phototherapy market was valued at USD 500.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 717.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. The study covers the genre of healthcare with special focus on the Phototherapy market. Phototherapy is a type of treatment that involves exposure to fluorescent light bulbs or other sources of light such as halogen lights, sunlight and light emitting diodes or LED lights in order to treat certain medical conditions.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Phototherapy industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Phototherapy market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Phototherapy market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Wellton Healthcare, GE healthcare, Phoenix Medical Systems, Nice Neotech Medical Services Pvt. Ltd., National Biological Corp. and Atom Medical Corporation.



The Phototherapy industry is segmented into:



Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Ultraviolet B (UVB)

Psoralen UV A (PUVA)



Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Skin Disease:

Psoriasis

Eczema

Vitiligo

Acne

Other

Mood and Sleep Disorders

Cancers and Pre-cancers

Neonatal Jaundice

Other Diseases



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Home

Hospitals

Clinics



Device Type (Revenue, USD Million: 2016-2026)



CFL

Lamps

LED



Regional Outlook of Phototherapy Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Phototherapy market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Phototherapy industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Phototherapy market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Phototherapy market.



Radical Features of the Phototherapy Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Phototherapy market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Phototherapy industry.



