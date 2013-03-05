Expert Judy Weiser Presenting a PhotoTherapy Workshop at Southwestern College Spring 2013

Santa Fe, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Southwestern College, which offers Master’s degrees in Counseling and Art Therapy, prides itself on being an institution to which students and professionals can turn for learning essential diagnostic techniques, healing methods and as a source for continuing education. Given that Judy Weiser is considered the world authority on PhotoTherapy (and related) Techniques, they are pleased to announce that she will be holding a workshop at the college this quarter.



Ms. Weiser’s expertise in the holistic approach of using photographs as therapeutic tools makes her well-matched to Southwestern College, whose programs include a variety of courses focused on art-based therapies.



“I look forward to sharing with people the power of ordinary photos to assist with therapy, healing, improving well-being, and reducing social exclusion,” said Ms. Weiser.



The emotional contents of any photograph are far more important than its visual details. PhotoTherapy Techniques use clients’ own personal snapshots, family albums, and pictures taken by others to deepen and enhance therapeutic communication. Photos can be powerful, nonverbal “bridges” that quickly connect clients with memories, feelings, values and information far below conscious awareness, along with deeply-held beliefs, assumptions, expectations and judgments that these produce. Being able to properly utilize PhotoTherapy Techniques in practice will provide therapists with an invaluable tool to help their patients to heal.



The workshop is scheduled for the weekend of March 8th through 10th and participants will learn how to incorporate the personal and family photographs of clients into their mental health practices. Students will earn two quarter units, while professionals will earn 25 Continuing Education Credits for the course.



Judy Weiser is one of the earliest pioneers of PhotoTherapy (and related) techniques and has spent over 35 years developing, teaching, consulting and providing mentoring about them. She has given more than 300 workshops, lectures and training intensives in more than 50 cities worldwide, and is the Director of the PhotoTherapy Centre in Vancouver, Canada.



Her book PhotoTherapy Techniques: Exploring the Secrets of Personal Snapshots and Family Albums is currently in its third printing, and she has authored many professional articles and book chapters about these. To learn more about Ms. Weiser, her techniques or to download articles that she has authored please visit:



http://www.phototherapy-centre.com/biography.htm



Now in its 33rd year, Southwestern College’s mission is “Transforming Consciousness though Education”. It is a Graduate-level Institution that focuses on Counseling and Art Therapy.



Southwestern is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the American Art Therapy Association (AATA).



Southwestern College can be reached by phone at 877-471-5756 or online at http://www.swc.edu.