Photo to Canvas Offers Easy Upload Service for Photo Canvas Creation

It is often the case that photographs of happy times and family events get buried under piles of paper and lost forever on social networking service. http://www.photo-to-canvas.net provides its customers with the opportunity to display their photographs with pride by transforming them into beautifully colourful canvas prints.



Anyone visiting the site is met with a step-by-step guide and ‘How To’ guide on how to upload images and create a canvas print. In order to upload photographs, they must be at least 300KB in size. Click here to upload photographs and create canvas prints. Once a photograph is uploaded, the user can edit their canvas according to personal preferences.



There is a wide range of choice on borders, sizes, colours and effects. Whether customers want a black and white black bordered print or brightly coloured photo image border, Photo to Canvas can cater for their needs.



Prices start at just £12.99 and are excellent value for money. Photo to Canvas use only the highest quality materials to ensure that canvas prints stay looking as good as new for years to come. The team are so confident of the quality of their craftsmanship that they even offer a ten years guarantee on all prints.



All canvas prints are available for free, next day delivery on orders before 2pm. To find out more about the stunning canvas prints available at Photo to Canvas, simply visit Photo-to-Canvas.net.