Photovoltaic Generator Market in India 2012

Dropping solar power tariff rate is spurring the Indian photovoltaic generator market.



The report begins with an introduction into the energy scenario in India. Installed capacity, demand supply gap of power prevailing in India and hence the need for renewable sources of energy is showcased. It gives a clear overview of the components of a solar PV plant and the production chain of PV technology. The market overview section provides an insight into the photovoltaic market which includes the growth and size of PV market in India. The breakup of types of PV modules that are used are also shown. It concludes with a representation of a solar PV value chain.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry which includes feasible geographical location of India, fall in prices of PV modules, depleting coal reserves, energy deficiency condition in India, dropping solar power rates, increasing cost of electricity from conventional sources, and time of commissioning of PV projects. However few challenges plague the solar PV sector in India which includes competition from Chinese firms, lack of consumer awareness and the capital intensive nature of solar PV projects.



Key trends in this sector like production of portable solar PV generators, investments in domestic solar PV power producing industry, rooftop power generation, and solar hybrid generators are also highlighted. Upcoming applications of solar PV in the telecom towers and rural ATMs are also mentioned.



Special initiatives taken by the regulatory bodies like the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Solar Energy Centre (SEC). R&D activities contributing to growth in photovoltaics are also tabulated. Special attention is given to the growth engine of solar PV in India, the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM).



The competition section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It outlays the competitive landscape of the photovoltaic generator market in India briefing about the domestic players existing in the market. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of domestic key players revenues, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic players in the market and a snapshot of their corporations, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies for the photovoltaic generator market in India.



