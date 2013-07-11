Photovoltaics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Growing need of alternative energy sources due to rapidly depleting non-renewable energy sources is driving the market for photovoltaics. The global photovoltaic market is expected to reach 55,621 megawatts value by the year 2015 with the compounded annual growth rate of 38%. Continuous developments in this market and growing support from government of most countries are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of this market.



Improvements in manufacturing techniques and efficiencies will reduce the actual material quantity used in solar cells. Value of photovoltaic material is projected to grow by 12.3% by the year 2015 and reach $47 million. Japan and Germany are the largest manufacturers as well as consumers of photovoltaic materials. Use of photovoltaic devices is growing in developed nations of the Americas and European region; however, PVs are less preferred in developing economies due to lack of awareness about its efficiency and consumer awareness.



Browse Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/photovoltaics-market.html



Market Segmentation



Based on Technology



Monocrystalline Silicon Technology

Multicrystalline Solar Cells

Thin Film Solar Cells

Polycrystalline Thin Film

Cadmium Telluride Cells

Gallium Arsenide Solar Cells



Based on Application



Cottages and Residential Applications

Mobile and Recreational Applications

Agricultural Applications



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



Upcoming Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



This report provides comprehensive analysis of current market trends, market growth drivers, factors limiting market growth, market structure, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also provides analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It includes review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are 1366 Technologies Inc., 3G Solar, BP Solar International, Bloo Solar, HelioVolt Corporation, Konarka Technologies Inc., Nano Solar, SunFlake A/S, and others.



Transparency market research Blog @ http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/



Reasons for Buying this Report



It provides technological growth map over time and explains its impact on industry

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments

This research report provides forward looking perspective on major market forces driving and restraining market growth

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of industry trends

It provides pin-point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It provides complete analysis of major competitors and their strategies

It provides clear understanding of key product segments and competitive environment