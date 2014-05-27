Photovoltaics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Analysis and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Photovoltaics Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



Growing need of alternative energy sources due to rapidly depleting non-renewable energy sources is driving the market for photovoltaics. The global photovoltaic market is expected to reach 55,621 megawatts value by the year 2015 with the compounded annual growth rate of 38%. Continuous developments in this market and growing support from government of most countries are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of this market.



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Improvements in manufacturing techniques and efficiencies will reduce the actual material quantity used in solar cells. Value of photovoltaic material is projected to grow by 12.3% by the year 2015 and reach $47 million. Japan and Germany are the largest manufacturers as well as consumers of photovoltaic materials. Use of photovoltaic devices is growing in developed nations of the Americas and European region; however, PVs are less preferred in developing economies due to lack of awareness about its efficiency and consumer awareness.



Market Segmentation



Based on Technology



Monocrystalline Silicon Technology

Multicrystalline Solar Cells

Thin Film Solar Cells

Polycrystalline Thin Film

Cadmium Telluride Cells

Gallium Arsenide Solar Cells

Based on Application



Cottages and Residential Applications

Mobile and Recreational Applications

Agricultural Applications



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments



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