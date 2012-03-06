Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Investor Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation for current investors in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was initiated concerning whether certain officers and directors of Photronics breached their fiduciary duties by paying executives excessive compensation.



Investors who who purchased shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and currently hold those NASDAQ:PLAB shares, have certain options and y should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether the directors and officers of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation in past years.



Photronics, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $361.35million for a 52weeks period ending on Nov. 1, 2009 to $512.02million for a 52weeks period ending on October 30, 2011 and that its Net Loss of $210.76million for the 52weeks period ending on Nov. 1, 2009 turned into a Net Income of $16.23million for the 52weeks period ending on October 30, 2011. However, Photronics’ Net Income fell from $23.92million for the 52weeks period ending on October 31, 2010 to the $16.23million for the 52weeks period ending on October 30, 2011.



Despite that shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) rose from as low as $0.37 per share on November 21, 2008 to as high as $9.79 on March 4, 2011, NASDAQ:PLAB shares fell in the second half of 2011 to as low as $4.95 in November 2011 and closed recently slightly above $7 per share. Furthermore, NASDAQ:PLAB shares traded in the first part of 2008 as high as $12.84 per share and during 2007 as high as almost $17 per share.



Despite those financial results the COO’s Total compensation increased from about $552,000 in 2009 to $919,000 in 2011, the total compensation oif the Chairman, CEO, and President of Photronics rose from roughly $665,000 in 2009 to over $1.65million in 2011, and the CFO’s total pay increased from roughly $334,000 in 2009 to over $653,000 in 2011.



Those who purchased Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) and currently hold those NASDAQ:PLAB shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



