PHP Programmers Announces New Website

Mumbai, Maharastra -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- An internet leader in website development and for-hire computer programming engineers, PHP Programmers has announced a redesign of their own website.



“We have changed the layout to make it far more user-friendly. Now the main page lets a customer easily see where they need to go next for whatever they are after,” said Chief Information Office Raj Patel. “We decided the old page was not quite what customers expected. Customers are not interested in seeing the language of the programming work we do. They want to see the end results.”



An added feature PHP is particularly proud of is the savings bar on the main page. Clicking one link takes a customer to a page where he can compare salary rates for programmers. Another option in the same bar allows a customer to “test drive” the PHP services for 5 hours of programming for $5.



“We believe these two items will clearly show customers why we can save them money on programming work,” he said. “There’s no obligation for either of these. You can try us on the cheap or just find out if we can supply the programming you need for less than you are paying now.”



The new website allows customers to easily get more information with an expanded FAQ section, Mr. Patel said. In addition, customers can easily see what PHP can do.



A bullet list on the right side of the page clearly spells out PHP’s obligations to the customer and includes the non-disclosure and intellectual property rights agreements the company has.



The most common programming requests are on the main page with a link to proposed plans.



“This way you can very quickly get an idea of what the programming work will cost you. There will be no surprises,” Mr. Patel said. “All the information is presented up front and in simple language.”



PHO Programmers brings a team of design experts to your company, often at a fraction of the cost of a programmer from the United States or the United Kingdoms.



“We hire quality developers in countries around the world and we are growing,” Mr. Patel said. “We hire only the best so we can deliver only the best to you. Our staff is experienced in custom PHP development, Wordpress, Joomla, Drupal, OSCommerce, Magento, Zend Framework, MySQL, PostGreSQL and other programming and application languages.”



For more information visit www.PHPProgrammers.com.