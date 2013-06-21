Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Phrixus Technologies is pleased to announce that July 2013 marks the fifteenth anniversary of support and service small to medium companies in the Sydney region.



Phrixus Technologies Celebrates Fifteen Years in Business



From their offices just north of Hornsby, the professionals at Phrixus Technologies provide computer network help and support to Small/Medium-sized businesses all over Sydney and beyond. Phrixus Technologies identifies, investigates and resolves its clients’ computer network issues remotely, minimising the need for onsite visits.



Phrixus Technologies’ three levels of Managed IT Services provide options for ongoing computer network support. Phrixus Technologies will always ensure the optimal performance of your network by providing:



- Greater computer network reliability

- Fixed, predictable, competitive pricing, and

- Minimal disruption during business hours



Understanding the technology needs of businesses in today's commercial environment, Phrixus Technologies can advise and implement Disaster Recovery, Mobile and Hosted Solutions to its clients.



About Phrixus Technologies

Phrixus Technologies is a SMIBT Professional and Microsoft certifies business IT Specialist. All Phrixus staff are highly qualified and ready to help make your server more productive. If you need IT professionals you can trust then Phrixus Technologies is just a phone call away.



MEDIA CONTACT



Mark Giles

Email: mgiles@phrixus.com

Website: www.phrixus.com