Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Summary: Phthalic Anhydride Industry Outlook in Argentina to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Argentina Phthalic Anhydride industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Phthalic Anhydride industry in Argentina. The report covers Argentina Phthalic Anhydride plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Phthalic Anhydride demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Phthalic Anhydride producers in Argentina. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Argentina Phthalic Anhydride industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- Phthalic Anhydride industry supply scenario in Argentina from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned Phthalic Anhydride plants in Argentina with capacity forecasts to 2016

- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details

- Phthalic Anhydride industry market dynamics in Argentina from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Phthalic Anhydride plants

- Company shares of key Phthalic Anhydride producers in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Phthalic Anhydride industry in Argentina

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Phthalic Anhydride industry in Argentina

- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Phthalic Anhydride industry in Argentina

- Understand the market positioning of Phthalic Anhydride producers in Argentina

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Argentina "



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/phthalic-anhydride-industry-outlook-in-argentina-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants-report-538142