Phthalic Anhydride Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Phthalate plasticizer was the largest application segment for the PA market and accounted for largest share of the global PA consumption in 2012. The other growing applications of PA include herbicides and insecticides, dyes and pigments, saccharin, detergents, polyester resin cross-linking agents and fire retardants. The report covers forecast and analysis for the Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market on a global and regional level. The demand forecast is done based on volumes (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period ranging from 2012 to 2019. The study includes the drivers and restraints for the PA market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. In addition, the report includes the study of the opportunities available in the PA market on a global and regional level.



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To give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the PA market, we have included a detailed value chain analysis. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of the Porters five forces model for the PA market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view on the PA market by segmenting the market based on its applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2012 to 2019. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). This segment includes the demand for individual applications in all the regions.



The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include UPC Technology Corporation, Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE and Polynt SpA among others. The company profiles include attributes like company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments.



Phthalic Anhydride Market: Application Analysis



Phthalate Plasticizers

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Others



Phthalic Anhydride Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world