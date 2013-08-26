Phuket Fit Launches New Weight Loss Program (Review)

Phuket, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Phuket Fit in Thailand is a resort for fitness and weight loss. Local press report "it has received a lot of positive attention recently with the new programs that have just been released."



"The Phuket Fit weight loss program is now a personalised experience with new additions of personalised support and training".



One of the guests who was 17 days into the programs told us, "I wasn't sure about Phuket Fit because I have tried many things in the past before and not had much success. So I didn't know what to expect. But now having been on this program for over 2 weeks I can't recommend Phuket Fit enough and already have submitted a review and thanked the trainers and staff. This place is great!"



We are told by the designers of the program that, "the Phuket Fit weight loss program has been designed to cater for person to person as individuals. It starts with a fitness evaluation, 1-on-1 personalised advice and support. This is to ensure that we are providing a personalised program."



"Without going into the full details of the program, it includes a variety of different methods to help our guests lose weight. We start by cleansing the intestines on the client which paves the way for greater weight loss success."



The Phuket Fit resort is said to have made many improvements over the last 12 months. With the addition of 3 new trainers, a new detox director, specialised weight loss staff and a health food chef.



"Phuket Fit reviews have flooded in and surfaced all over the Internet. We've been thanks and praise and it has motivated us further to be the best we can be" remarked a member of the Phuket Fit team.



Phuket Fit Review site here, http://www.phuketfitreviews.com/



PhuketFitReviews.com

http://www.phuketfitreviews.com

info@phuketfitreviews.com

124/10 Rawai house, Ya Nui, Phuket, Thailand 8300