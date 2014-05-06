Phuket Fit Weight Loss Program Review Offers the Best Personalised Weight Loss

Phuket City, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Each and every individual has a different fitness goal. While some aim at losing weight, the others aim at maintaining a healthy body. Whatever the fitness goal may be, there is one place that can help individuals start a healthy lifestyle with a perfect combination of fitness programs, yoga, body cleansing and a balanced nutritious diet program. The Phuket Fit Weight Loss Program Review speaks a lot about how many individuals have lost weight in the rightful manner. The programs that are offered here are personalised because every individual has a different body type and the results also vary accordingly.



The methods here are scientifically proven, they aid in fat burn, increase energy and cleanse the body from within. The team of talented health and fitness professionals hired from different parts of the world ensures that their clients get back to shape in the most safest and healthiest way possible. The Phuket Fit Weight Loss Program Review speaks a lot about the Total Fitness Training that is offered here. The program is well structured with a combination of fitness classes, yoga classes, beach boot camps, kickboxing classes, healthy meal plans, oil massage and many more.



The 5 Day Cleansing Program is specifically designed to cleanse the digestive system; the weight loss training program helps individuals lose weight in the right manner; the weight loss dieting program also helps individuals lose weight by taking balanced meals. There are no crash diets or cutting down on food that is rich in vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates or even calories. “With the support here I’ve been able to change bad habits which have kept me struggling with obesity for so long. The training and weight loss dieting has already helped me lost 9 kilos of fat and this is only day 20! I hope to have lost 15 kilos by the end of my program”, says Richard Montague, 33 from the UK.



To know more about Phuket Fit weight loss program review visit www.phuketfit.com



About http://phuketfit.com/

PhuketFit, www.phuketfit.com based at Phuket, Thailand is a team of fitness and wellness professionals with specialized skills and specific talents. The team helps all those fitness enthusiasts start a new energetic lifestyle with the help of Yoga, Fitness Programs, Body Cleansing and Healthy Diet.



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PhuketFit

Address: 91/26 Moo 6, Viset Road, Rawai, Phuket 83130

Phone: 076-289-458

Email: info@phuketfit.com

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Website: http://phuketfit.com/