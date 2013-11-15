PhuketFit Offers Its Weight Loss Solutions on Phuket Island

Phuket, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- These days, there are several people from across the world who are heading to Phuket to lose weight. This region has slowly and steadily become “the- place- to- hit” when it comes to weight- loss, fitness and other health treatments. And for this, one needs to thank PhuketFit for drawing everyone’s attention to this island.



Small families used to run this type of holidays in the past and there exists some success stories as well. But one just can’t ignore the fact that it is PhuketFit which transformed the entire industry for better is now popular as a company specialising for weight loss on Phuket Island. The company is established to deliver reliable and safe services, with their initial aim to be the gold standard when it comes to nutrition and training. As a company, PhuketFit stresses on the benefits of taking care of one’s mind and body. To make this possible, they have created customized programs so as to cater better for their individual guests. The weight- loss program of theirs met with instant success that needs to be credited to how well the program fits and how truly it caters to the specific needs of the clients.



One doesn’t have to be an absolute fitness- freak to attend any of the programs. The programs are mainly aimed at everyday people who are trying to lose weight for a long time and for some unknown reasons they had failed to do so. PhuketFit uses yoga, fitness- training and dieting to help one in achieving their specific goals. With the help of personalised support and services, they help their guests in achieving their specific fitness and health goals to create lasting positive changes in their lives. Guests will also be receiving support from fellow guests who share similar thoughts and aspirations.



People at PhuketFit are committed in providing the best experience during the stay. They will be motivating and encouraging the guests in making the changes, and will be providing them with all the necessary training and tools at their disposal. In return, they only want their guests to remain open- minded and trust them whole- heartedly. Also, guests must push themselves hard in achieving their goals and carry with them a positive attitude during their entire stay. Last but not the least, guests must enjoy and relax.



The staffs of PhuketFit are friendly and ever ready to assist the guests. The chef here cooks some delicious food that needs to be tasted first to believe. The modern gym here is equipped with the latest of equipments, along with a spacious yoga studio. Additionally some other features include a fitness area, kickboxing area and a TRX suspension area.



http://www.phuketfit.com/weight-loss/



About PhuketFit

PhuketFit is a fitness centre in Phuket, Thailand that aims in providing their guests with all the necessary facilities so as to successfully lead them in losing weight. Interested people may visit their website to book their training slots in advance.



Media Contact Details

Company : PhuketFit

Address : Phuket Town, Phuket Thailand

Phone : 646.385.7354

Website : http://www.phuketfit.com/weight-loss/