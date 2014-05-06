PhuketFit Reviewed by Guests Attending Weight Loss Program in Thailand

Phuket, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- What can be described as nearly epidemic, obesity affects nearly 1 out of every three people today. If you are looking for a solution, a road map transform your body and put your body on the fast track to a healthy new lifestyle, then you need to visit PhuketFit.



Located on the beautiful island of Phuket, Thailand the PhuketFit resort is just 5 minutes from white sandy beaches and crystal blue waters. This ideal setting is the backdrop for a training and nutrition program that will change your life. Through the use of physical training, nutrition and education, guests lose a substantial amount of weight and make lasting and positive changes in their lives.



Phuket Fit employs talented health and fitness professionals from around the world, who work as a team to help guests get in shape and feel great. The program begins with a one on one evaluation with one of their fitness team. Together, the program is developed based around the specific needs of each guest.



"Having been to a number of weight loss resorts over the past few years, I can say, without a doubt, that this is the best one yet. The staff were courteous and truly cared about me and helping me achieve my goals. I was at Phuket Fit for 14 days and had an absolutely wonderful time." N.W. Roberts.



Weight loss training incorporates elements of many different exercise methods. Pilates, Circuit training, Core strength, Physical Education, Stretching Boot camp, Cross Fit-style, Kettlercise, Weight training, Yoga, and Kickboxing are just some of the choices. One of the reasons this program is so effective, is because it trains every part of your body in a total fitness program. Working with the on site professionals, guest’s results are not just guaranteed, but celebrated!” This program is not for everyone, it’s for people who are sick and tired of being overweight and want to finally do something about it.



PhuketFit

website: http://www.phuketfit.com/