Physical Education Apps Available on Google Play

Montreal, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Montreal, Quebec/Canada - Physical education teacher, Nicholas Stratigopoulos, is pleased to announce the release of his Android applications - TGfU Games PE, Basketball PE, Soccer PE, and Tag Games.



Physical and health education teacher, Nicholas Stratigopoulos, is pleased to announce the release of his Android applications - TGfU Games PE, Basketball PE, Soccer PE, and Tag Games. October 1st, 2012 marked the one-year anniversary of his first iOS app. A year later, Nicholas is proud to enter the Google Play market & hopes to reach a new audience of teachers and physical activity specialists with his physical and health education apps.



Whether you are a physical education teacher, camp counselor, activity specialist, animator or any other professional dedicated to keeping school-aged children active, TGfU Games PE, Basketball PE, Soccer PE, and Tag Games are must-have applications to include in your curriculum.



Top of the line resources with the goal of keeping children of all ages captivated and on the move.



These 4 apps combine for over 500+ games and counting!!



Device Requirements:

- Supports 2554 devices

- Requires Android 3.0 and up

- Apps range from 10 - 22 MB in size



Pricing and Availability:



TGfU Games PE is priced at is at $1.99 with Basketball PE, Soccer PE, and Tag Games priced at $0.99. These physical & health education applications are available worldwide through Google Play in the Education category.



TGfU Games PE

Basketball PE

Soccer PE

Tag Games

Website



About Nicholas Stratigopoulos

Nicholas Stratigopoulos is a physical and health education teacher based out of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He is a graduate from McGill University's physical and health education program and a master's candidate in Concordia University's educational technology program. Through his educational apps, Nicholas encourages physical and health education teachers all around the world to enable their students to adopt a more healthy and active lifestyle. Copyright (C) 2013 Nicholas Stratigopoulos. All Rights Reserved.



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.educationisphysical.com/apps/



For Media Contact:

Nicholas Stratigopoulos

Owner/Creator/Developer

514-690-8673

n_stratigopz@hotmail.com

http://www.educationisphysical.com/apps/