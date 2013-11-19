Physical Fitness Improves Survival in Patients with CAD

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Physical fitness has long been linked to a reduced risk of heart attack and improved cardiovascular function, but a recent study highlights the importance of activity by showing how beneficial exercise can be for those with stable coronary artery disease (CAD).



The study conducted by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine showed that in those with stable coronary artery disease, the patients who were the most active and most physically fit had a 75 percent lower risk of dying from any cause (heart attack, stroke) than those who were less active. This was found to be true whether or not the patient has previous surgeries for bypass or stents placed to open blocked arteries.



Over 9,800 adults diagnosed with coronary artery disease were surveyed, and all patients underwent a stress test on a treadmill and were followed over the course of 11 years to determine whether they experienced heart attacks, had bypass or stent surgery, or passed away from complications from the disease. Of the patients who had heart attacks or other complications, the survival and recovery rate was increased in those who were active when compared to those who were sedentary. This highlights the importance of maintaining or beginning physical activity despite a diagnosis or medical condition.



“Improving and maintaining fitness should be a high priority for patients,” advised Michael Blaha, assistant professor at Johns Hopkins who was part of the study. “Our results suggest that increasing physical fitness through cardiac rehabilitation programs and exercise may be an effective supplement to medications for preventing complications associated with coronary artery disease.” He also went on to suggest physicians prescribe physical activity for patients, and an increase in support programs for those suffering from the disease to lead fuller, healthier, and overall longer lives.



It’s never too late to begin a fitness program, whether it’s walking, jogging, or taking up a dance class. Physical fitness despite a diagnosis of coronary artery disease can still improve overall health, and protect against death in the event of a heart attack or other complication. Consultation with a physician is recommended, but beginning any fitness program is a step in the right direction.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com