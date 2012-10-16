Physical Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems (PID&PS) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)- by Technology (Intruder Alarms, Access Controls, Perimeter Security Systems), Application & Geography

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Markets & Markets.



The global PID&PS market comprising alarm system, access control and perimeter security has recovered post recession and is showing a promising growth; owing to revived commercial projects and technical advancement in the field. PID&PS is being employed across various fields; ranging from defense to commercial sectors. Access control systems’ market is poised to grow at a higher pace owing to increased security concerns and inflating security budgets all over the world as compared to the intruder alarm systems and perimeter security systems market. Biometrics is the major contributor to access controls market. Biometrics technology improves the effectiveness of identification and authentication processes, refurbishes control access to physical and electronic resources, and advances the security of information systems. An emerging trend with respect to the intrusion detection & prevention system market is the demand for integrated solutions that integrate immediate onsite response with electronic security and alarm systems.



This report provides the current size of the physical intrusion detection and prevention system market and also forecasts the same from 2012 to 2017. Global PID&PS market is estimated to reach $16.3 billion by 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2012 to 2017. This growth is mainly attributed to heightened security concerns backed by government and regulatory mandates. The market is, however, facing the issues of technological dormancy and high cost. At the same time, increasing number of regional regulatory compliances is seen as a major impediment to market growth. There is also a detailed analysis of growth opportunities, key drivers, and restraints of the market; along with emerging industry trends. The physical intrusion detection and prevention systems market is segmented into markets by technology such as intruder alarm system, perimeter security system, and access control system. Each technology segment is further analyzed by its types, applications, and also by its geographical penetration.



Revenue estimates and forecasts for each technology segment; along with geographical specifics, are provided in the report. Access control systems enjoy the largest market share, followed by intruder alarm and perimeter security systems respectively. The access control market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the other two systems during the forecasted period. America is leading the total PID&PS market; followed by APAC and Europe respectively. In the market of ROW, Middle East and Africa are the largest contributors. The key market players across value chain are identified, profiled, and analyzed to understand the competitive landscape.



Scope of the report



This research report categorizes the global PID&PS market; based on technology and applications; it also covers the forecasted revenue and future growth area of global energy PID&PS market. The report analyzes the growth drivers and restraints and undertakes a detailed analysis across all the major geographies.



On the basis of technology



Global physical intrusion detection and prevention system market is categorized into three basic systems; intruder alarm systems, perimeter security systems, and access control systems. The access control system is further segmented into four categories on the basis of technology such as “biometrics”, “card-based”, “touch screens and keypads”, and “door contacts”. The intruder alarm systems comprise “detection systems”, “alarm panels”, and “communication devices”. The sub segments of perimeter security systems include “free standing”, “fence and wall mounted”, and “buried” perimeter security system.



On the basis of application areas



Global PID&PS market is categorized into homeland security, commercial, industrial residential and other. Homeland security covers defense and government buildings. The commercial segment encompasses airports, financial institutions and healthcare.



On the basis of geography



Geographical analysis covers America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. America is further segmented into South America and North America. Middle East and Africa are considered under “ROW”.



For further information please visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/physical-intrusion-detection-and-prevention-systems-pidandps-market--report-563435