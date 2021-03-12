Physical Resource Management Market to Witness Massive Growth with IBM, Oracle, Infor, RealPage

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Physical Resource Management Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Zoho (India), Real Asset Management (Australia), Infor (United States), MRI Software (United States), RealPage (United States), Yardi Systems (United States), AMSI Property Management (United States), BigCommerce Pty. Ltd (United States)



Physical resources are the tangible things such as equipment, raw materials, buildings, and facilities. It helps to ensure the right resource at right place at right time for the project to proceed as planned. Physical resources are needed in every businesses wither product or service based. The product based business uses physical resource for sale of goods and operation of business. While the service based business uses it for the delivery of service. There are four processes for management of physical resources that are plan resource management, estimate activity resource, acquire resources, and control resources.



What's Trending in Market:

Increasing Adoption of Physical Resource Management in Large Enterprises



Challenges:

Stiff Competition among the Major Players



Restraints:

Lack of Skilled Professionals May Hamper the Market



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Need for Physical Resource Management to Increase Efficiency of Project

Benefits Such as Taking Control of Project, Avoiding Problems, and Transparency



by Type (Real Estate, Fixed Asset, Tangible Movable Property, Inventory, Human Resource), Organization size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial/Business Machines, Education & Research, Others), Business (Product based, Service based)



