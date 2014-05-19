Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market in the APAC Region 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About PSIM

PSIM is a software platform that integrates multiple security systems. PSIM software collects data from multiple security systems, which it collates and analyzes. The software can be used to integrate security and non-security systems, and can be customized as per user requirements. PSIM is also termed a situation management tool as it enables end-users to make quick decisions and take follow-up action with respect to a certain situation or event.

Analysts forecast the PSIM market in the APAC region will grow at a CAGR of 42.15 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the PSIM market in the APAC region for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account revenue generated through sales of the following products: Software (PSIM software) and Services (consultation, integration, software upgrades, software patches, and others)

The report also considers the revenue received by the PSIM market in the APAC region from the following end-user segments: Critical Infrastructure (ports and airports, utilities (water, electricity, steam, and others)), Energy, Oil, and Gas Industry, military, and mining); Public Services (police and law enforcement bodies, homeland security, Transportation industry, Healthcare industry, road and rail networks, and Education sector); Commercial (BFSI industry, Retail industry, Manufacturing and Distribution industry, and corporate enterprises and bodies)

PSIM Market in the APAC Region 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the PSIM market in the APAC region landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Region

APAC

Key Vendors

CNL Software Ltd.

NICE Systems Ltd.

Tyco International Ltd. (Proximex Corp.)

VidSys Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors



AxxonSoft Ltd.

Genetec Inc.

Intergraph Corp.

Mer Inc.

Milestone Systems A/S

PRYSM SOFTWARE Ltd.

S2 Security Corp.

Verint Systems Inc.

videoNEXT Network Solutions Inc.



Key Market Driver

Increasing Number of Smart Cities in the APAC Region.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Increasing Popularity of VMS.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increase in Acceptability of PSIM in Large Corporate Enterprises.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



CNL Software Ltd., NICE Systems Ltd., Tyco International Ltd. (Proximex Corp.), VidSys Inc., AxxonSoft Ltd., Genetec Inc., Intergraph Corp., Mer Inc., Milestone Systems A/S, PRYSM SOFTWARE Ltd., S2 Security Corp., Verint Systems Inc., videoNEXT Network Solutions Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155803/physical-security-information-management-psim-market-in-the-apac-region-2014-2018-.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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