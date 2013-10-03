New Business market report from Markets and Markets: "Physical Security Market By Products (Video surveillance, Access Control, Biometrics, Intrusion Detection, Security Systems), Services (Remote Management, Technical Support, Security Consulting) Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- The security concerns for personnel, information, hardware, and network infrastructure increased the demand for innovative physical security products. The adoption of Internet Protocol (IP) video network, sophisticated access control systems and monitoring solutions, such as Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) will drive the market in the near future. The demand is huge in the emerging markets, such as Asia Pacific (APAC), as compared with the developed markets.
The major vendors are Honeywell, Siemens, Bosch, Cisco, Savvis, and IBM. These firms are pioneers in coming up with a wide range of products, which help enterprises to cut down their costs. The MarketsandMarkets report on physical security provides insights into the global market trends, overall adoption scenario, and key drivers in this market. The report also focuses on providing extensive coverage of the competitive landscape and few highlights on venture capital funding in this space.
The market research report categorizes the global physical security market on the basis of products, services, verticals and regions. It also forecasts volumes, revenues and analyzes trends in each of the submarkets:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
On the basis of Products:
The market is segmented into: video surveillance, access control, biometrics, RFID, intrusion detection, analysis, integration and modeling, situational awareness platforms, security systems and others.
Products are again sub segmented:
Video Surveillance: Analog cameras, IP cameras, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), Digital Video Recorders, and Network Video Recorders.
Access Control: Smart Cards and Readers, Proximity Cards and Readers, and others.
Biometrics: Fingerprint Recognition, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition and others.
RFID: Active RFID, Passive RFID, and interrogators.
Intrusion Detection: Panels, Detectors, Keypads, and Accessories.
Analysis, Integration, and Modeling: Video Analytics, Management Software (Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM)), Situational Awareness Platforms, Provisioning Software, and Monitoring Software.Video surveillance: Analog cameras, IP cameras, CCTV, digital video recorders, network video recorders.
On the basis of Services:
The market is segmented into Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), Technical Support, Remote Management Services, Security Consulting, Public Safety and Answering Point, Public Alert and Warning System, and others.
On the basis of Verticals:
The market is segmented on the basis of verticals, such as , Public Sector and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance(BFSI), and IT, Consumer Goods and Retail, Defense and Security, Energy and Power, Medical and Healthcare, and Education.
On the basis of Regions:
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