Physical Security Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2013 to 2019

Physical Security Market (Hardware, Software and Services) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The global Physical Security market is expected to reach a value of USD 125.03 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2013 to 2019.
The growing threats from terrorism and crime have resulted in increasing budget allocations for physical security by governments across the world. Moreover, government regulations demanding increased security levels is driving the adoption of physical security across several end-user sectors including industrial and business organizations.
North America was the largest market in 2012 and accounted for around 34% share of the total physical security market followed byAsia Pacific. However, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass North America by 2015, owing to strong demand for physical security solutions in China, India, and Japan. Growth of physical security in the region is mainly spurred by increasing demand from India andChina. Increase in incidences of crime and terror along with continued investments in infrastructure in the region is expected to be the significant factor for future growth of the market.
Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/physical-security-market.html
On the basis of components, the physical security market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. The physical security hardware market was valued at USD 36.48 billion in 2012 and is estimated that over the forecast period it would grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2013 to 2019. The hardware segment includes intrusion detection and prevention systems, access control systems and others (fire and life safety, visitor management and backup power). Intrusion detection and prevention has been further segmented into video surveillance, intrusion detection and alarms and locks. It is estimated that over the forecast period video surveillance market would grow at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2013 to 2019. Rising installations of IP cameras is leading to the growth of video surveillance market, globally. Among the access control products, biometric access control held largest market share of around 38%. Global market for RFID products is estimated to grow to the market size of USD 16.26 billion by 2019. The physical security software market has been segmented into physical security information management (PSIM) and management, analytics and modeling software. PSIM is an emerging segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2013 to 2019. The growth in demand for PSIM is being fuelled by declining price of PSIM, increased sophistication and increasing awareness among end-users.
The physical security services market has been segmented into video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), remote management services, technical support, public safety answering point (PSAP), security consulting, public alert, customer information and warning systems and others. During the forecast period, the VSaaS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 28.8% from 2013 to 2019 and reach market size of USD 2.42 billion by 2019.
Transportation and logistics segment which includes aviation, rail, ports, road and city traffic and new starts projects (light rail, rapid rail, metro rail, commuter rail, bus rapid transit, and ferries) was the largest segment among the end user application areas for physical security which accounted for around 21% share of the total physical security market in 2012. Other important application areas for physical security include government and public sector, control centers, utilities/energy markets, fossil generation facilities, oil and gas facilities, chemical facilities, industrial (manufacturing sector excluding chemical facilities), retail, business organizations, hospitality and casinos and others (stadiums, educational and religious infrastructure, healthcare organizations).
Honeywell Security Group with a market share of 5.2% emerged as the market leader in the highly competitive and fragmented physical security market in 2012. It was followed by Bosch Security Systems Inc, Morpho SA (Safran), Hikvision Digital Technology, Assa Abloy AB, Axis Communication AB, Pelco Inc, Tyco International Ltd, NICE Systems Ltd, and others.
The global physical security market is segmented as below:
By Components
By Hardware
Intrusion detection and prevention
Video surveillance
Analog Cameras
IP Cameras
Digital video recorders (DVRs)
Close circuit television (CCTV)
Encoders
Storage
Network video recorders (NVRs)
Intrusion detection
Panels
Detectors
Keypads
Accessories
Intruder alarms and locks
Access control
Biometrics
Fingerprint recognition
Facial recognition
Iris recognition
Others (voice, signature, hand geometry, so on)
RFID
Active RFID
Passive RFID
Interrogators
Card based access control
Smart cards and readers
Proximity cards and readers
Controllers
Others (touch screens and keypads, barcodes, magnetic stripes, so on)
Others
Fire and life safety
Visitor management
Backup power
By Software
Physical security information management (PSIM)
Management analysis and modeling software
By Services
Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS)
Remote management services
Technical support
Public safety answering point (PSAP)
Security consulting
Public alert and warning system
Others (data source, hosted access control, managed access control, alert notification, mobile security management)
By Applications
Transportation and logistics
Aviation
Rail
Ports
Road and city traffic
New starts
Government and public sector
Control centers
Utilities/ energy markets
Fossil generation facilities
Oil and gas facilities
Liquid natural gas facilities (import and export regulations and market analysis)
Nuclear power
Solar
Wind
Hydro electric
Chemical facilities
Industrial (manufacturing sector excluding chemical facilities)
Retail
Business organizations (including IT sector)
Hospitality and casinos
Others (stadiums, educational and religious infrastructure, healthcare organizations)
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
Browse all Technology & Media Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technology-market-reports-8.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact
Sheela AK
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Web: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/
Blog: http://tmrreports.wordpress.com/