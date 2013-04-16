Physical Therapist in Mesa AZ Offers Patients Free Transportation

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- From humble beginnings on the back of a napkin in a restaurant in 2006 to a team of six therapists and 15 staffers, On the Mend On the Move Physical Therapy has seen some excellent growth in tough economic times.



“In a tough economy, patients are in pain both economically and financially. We understand this, so our goal is to continue to grow, while offering the same great one-on-one attention to our patients,” said Chuck Herron, one of the owners of On the Mend On the Move Physical Therapy.



On the Mend On the Move Physical Therapy are back and spine specialists, helping customers regain mobility and quality of life. They are also certified in lymphedema therapy.



“We are proud to be one of only about 10 in the state of Arizona to offer this specialized therapeutic service, which helps to treat common occurrences such as lymphedema leg ,” Herron continued.



It was not always golden in the beginning for the Herrons, Chuck and Katrina. It started with a need they saw for physical therapy in Mesa, AZ .



“Too many patients were missing out on quality of life because of limited out-patient physical therapy in Chandler and Mesa. The climate, lack of transportation, and other factors kept them from clinics and hospitals for the much needed therapy. We decided the right thing to do was to offer complimentary transportation to patients who did not have any,” Herron said.



About On the Mend On the Move Physical Therapy

In April 2006, the Herrons started On the Mend On the Move Physical Therapy with the goal of helping baby boomers and adults who could not travel to physical therapy appointments. A clinic opened in 2007, and the rest is seen in the relief on the faces of former patients who have benefited from the Herron’s hard work.



“We now have a 3,800 sq. ft. clinic for all aspects of rehabilitation. From pain to orthopedic care, we have all areas of care covered for you and your physical therapy needs,” Herron added.



For more information about a physical therapist in Mesa AZ or to book an appointment, visit http://www.onthemendpt.com/



