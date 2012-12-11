Largest Group of Physical Therapists Certify in IAOM-US History

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- This past November the largest group of Therapists in IAOM-US history sat for certification testing. 30 therapists tested: two in Alaska, three in Wisconsin, seven in Colorado, and eighteen in Texas.



A total of 63 therapists from across the country have certified this year, the largest year ever for the International Academy of Orthopedic Medicine-US! In 2011 the IAOM-US had 37 therapists certify, and 29 certified in 2010. In the past 12 years, IAOM-US has had 270 Therapists certify.



In general, therapists take a series of courses (i.e. 6 spine courses) over several years, and sit for the certification exam. Once they successfully pass the exam, they can use the credentials: COMT (Certified in Orthopedic Manual Therapy). Focus areas include: the spine, extremities, upper spine, lower extremities, and more. The IAOM-US also offers COMT (Certified in Orthopedic Manual Therapy for OTs (Upper Quadrant or UE Track Certification).



IAOM-US is proud to offer advanced training and curriculum to a wide variety of talented and skilled Therapists. Through a systematic management model the Academy is able to guide therapist to the next level of patient care and professional evolution.



Congratulations to all our new COMTs!



