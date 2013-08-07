Physical Therapy Blog Course Teaches Physical Therapists How to Blog

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Hoping to make the landscape of social media marketing a little bit more manageable, Samuel Awosolu, Founder and Author of the popular PT Marketing Unleashed Blog has finally launched his much anticipated PT Blog Academy. The online academy will help physical therapists and other health related professionals learn how to both setup and promote a physical therapy blog. “I cover everything from A to Z in this course.” said Awosolu, Physical Therapist and Web Marketing Strategist. “I’ve been very careful to leave nothing out of this interactive step-by-step training.”



The PT Blog Academy is designed for the “non-techie practitioner” with their eye on broadening their scope of influence in order to further establish themselves in the marketplace and bring in new clients. The course includes easy to follow video training that helps students setup their blog and begin providing content that’s rich and engaging to their anticipating audiences. “It’s all about discovering the most cost-effective marketing solutions to help physical therapy private practice owners get more targeted traffic to their websites. Increased traffic equals increased new-patient referrals. It’s just that simple. Too simple to overlook actually.” added Awosolu.



Encouraging Physical Therapists to share their skills and knowledge in their specific areas of expertise by making informative and educational posts help to build credibility as an expert in their field. Awosolu’s PT Blog Academy will bring understanding to podcasts as a marketing tool as well. His course also touches on the effective use of personalized videos for increased exposure and marketing success.



An additional integral tip found in the academy course materials is how to gain residual income from the blog. To be sure, a generous income can be easily generated via commissions and sales. “It’s important for practitioners to know that when they do something as simple as refer an audience to a third party company they can earn an additional passive income revenue stream.” said Awosolu. More tips include how to link social media pages to websites and how to optimize a blog to reach and speak to a targeted audience online. The course ranges in price from the basic enrollment of $67 to a group enrollment priced at $147 and the “Done For You Service” starting at $997.



