Physical Therapy Marketing Assistance to Build a Practice

Chesterfield, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Starting a new medical practice is difficult. Patients drive the practice, so finding patients is important. Insurance companies are cutting reimbursement and private groups are funneling patients into their own networks. This makes for a difficult road, but there are some things that can be done.



“New patients, their care and operations and the accounting side of the problem are under the control of the practicing physician,” said Neil Trickett of Practice Promotions.



What is necessary is a successful physical therapy marketing plan to get more patients into the doors of a practice.



Many physicians think they do not have the time to devote to marketing, but usually this is not true:



“Our 30 minute webinar is designed to help physicians learn the tools to bring in patients. The tips and suggestions are for immediate use,” said Trickett.



Four steps are necessary for successful practice marketing :



- Estimating the effort

- Planning of the physical therapy marketing

- Targeting current and future patients

- Using the website to its fullest



Each of these elements work concurrently, so once in place, the physician can concentrate on doing what is important – taking care of those who need treatment.



“We established this webinar for both new and established the physical therapy practices. Who couldn’t spare 30 minutes for a complete change in your practice, including more new patients and ultimately greater future profits?” said Trickett.



Practice Promotions helps practices, just like yours, to expand and prosper by doing marketing right, promoting themselves and their profession. I now love sharing my knowledge and helping practices all across the US, Canada and internationally have control over their number of new patients flooding into their practice. I look forward to the opportunity to help you build your practice, and have Practice Promotions help you every step of the way.



Additional information about the webinar is available on the Practice Promotions website. Learn more at http://practicepromotions.wordpress.com/2013/06/16/is-your-practice-controlling-you-or-are-you-controlling-your-practice/



Practice Promotions

Neil Trickett

1-800-594-7656

sales@practice-promotions.com

http://www.practice-promotions.com