New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- The latest study by Reports and Data, called "Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market Forecast to 2027," lists some of the primary growth potentials of the global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) industry. The primary target of this report is to help industry stakeholders capitalize on its highly informative content to make improved business decisions. The insightful data provided by the report are gathered from several primary and secondary resources. Moreover, the report is intended to help readers gain actionable insights into the global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) market and the prevailing growth opportunities and trends in particular.



Market Drivers



The Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Faucet Finishes Market is forecasted to reach USD 19.51 billion in 2027. The growing expenses on hotel community renovation and an increase in home construction are expected to increase the demand for PVD faucet finishes. Another factor responsible for market growth is the rapid growth in urbanization.



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) market. The global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) market are:



AJA International Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Angstrom Engineering Inc., Intevac Inc., CHA Industries, Denton Vacuum, Oerlikon Balzers, Impact Coatings AB, and Johnsen Ultravac among others.



Market Segmentation by Product Type:



PVD Equipment

PVD Materials

PVD Services



Market Segmentation by Application:



Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar Products

Architectural Glasses

Cutting Tools

Medical Equipment

Others



Market Segmentation by Process:



Thermal Evaporation

Sputter Deposition

Others



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

